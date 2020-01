Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 19:33 Hits: 3

US Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had recently bemoaned the increasingly lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, on Monday said he was ending his White House campaign.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/democrat-booker-gives-up-2020-us-presidential-race-after-unity-12259860