Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 19:38 Hits: 3

Libya's eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar delayed signing a ceasefire agreement on Monday (Jan 13) at talks in Moscow, but Russia's government said it was hopeful the country's warring rivals would soon conclude the deal to end nine months of fighting.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/libyan-strongman-haftar-delays-signing-ceasefire-at-moscow-talks-12257500