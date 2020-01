Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 15:49 Hits: 1

In studying the roots of macroeconomic trends across the advanced economies in recent decades, it is tempting to conclude that a declining rate of output growth is the inevitable result of deeper historical forces and intractable structural factors. But secular stagnation is well within our power to reverse.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/real-interest-rates-secular-stagnation-by-willem-buiter-1-2020-01