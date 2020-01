Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 19:00 Hits: 3

A watchdog group is asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) over his pledge to not be impartial during the upcoming impeachment trial.Public Citizen filed a complai...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/478022-watchdog-group-request-ethics-probe-into-mcconnell-over-impeachment-remarks