Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

Democrats who believe Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had a negative influence on the 2016 general election against President Trump are increasingly expressing worries he'll hurt the party again in 2020.The Democrats c...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/477721-democrats-voice-concerns-over-sanders