An 'imminent' threat? Trump authorized the assassination of Iranian general seven months ago

Last Thursday, after a week of shifting explanations, Donald Trump declared that the decision to assassinate Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was made because “they were looking to blow up our embassy.” Never mind that no one, from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, to Trump’s own secretary of defense, could or would confirm this claim, Trump insisted the threat was real and it was imminent. Case closed.

Except on Monday morning, NBC reported that:

President Donald Trump authorized the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani seven months ago if Iran's increased aggression resulted in the death of an American, according to five current and former senior administration officials.

The world is in chaos, and the only fact one can count on is that Donald Trump is a liar.

