Donald Trump is 'impeached for life,' Nancy Pelosi says, no matter what Senate Republicans do next

Donald Trump is “impeached for life,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told George Stephanopoulos Sunday morning. That’s not something Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can protect Trump from, even if he prevents a fair impeachment trial with witnesses after Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate as she’s expected to do this week.

While McConnell remains determined to prevent a full impeachment trial, Pelosi said that not sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate immediately has exposed McConnell: “I think that he will be accountable to the American people for that. Over 70 percent of the American people think that the president should have those witnesses testify.” And given that, “now the ball is in their court to either do that, or pay a price for not doing it.”

That price could fall on individual Republican senators, because “Dismissing is a cover-up. If they want to go that route, again, the senators who are thinking now about voting for witnesses or not, they will have to be accountable for not having a fair trial.”

Pelosi did not rule out the House subpoenaing former national security adviser John Bolton if the Senate does not.

