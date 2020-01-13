In Trump's head, he's the one 'who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare'

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 15:30 Hits: 1

Donald Trump says, actually says, "I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now." That's apparently after having seen one of Mike Bloomberg's ads attacking Trump's Obamacare sabotage blanketing the airwaves coast-to-coast.

Of course, it was ultimately Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski, John McCain, and Susan Collins who saved the Affordable Care Act. And it's the Trump administration suing in court to strike down the entire law, which Trump tries to spin (if you can call what Trump does on Twitter that) by continuing "if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Represenatives [sic], your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far. I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not!"

What do you even do with that? Besides noting that while Trump is touting his lawsuit to kill the ACA as the thing that will save health care, his Department of Justice is pleading with the Supreme Court to put off making that decision as long as possible but for goddsakes do it after the election. That doesn't sound like an administration confident in the boss's ability to do intricate policy.

