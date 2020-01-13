Most Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of Iran in yet another poll

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 18:05 Hits: 3

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows that 56% of Americans (and 57% of Independents) disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the Iran situation, following on a USA Today/Ipsos poll released last week showing very similar sentiments among the public. Just 43% of the public approved of Trump's actions in the new poll.

But the ABC poll was conducted last Friday/Saturday while the USA Today poll was conducted earlier in the week on Tuesday/Wednesday, suggesting that public opinion of Trump's actions didn't improve after he declared that Iran was deescalating the conflict during a his Wednesday speech claiming victory.

The ABC poll also found that 52% think the U.S. strike killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani made America less safe, while only 25% felt more more safe and to 22% it hadn't mattered much either way. Just over half of Independents felt less safe at 51%. Similarly, 73% of Americans also said they are either very concerned or somewhat concerned about starting a new war with Iran, including 72% of Independents.

By and large, Trump doesn't seem to have won anyone over with the Iran offensive his administration is still struggling mightily to explain. In fact, he most likely simply reminded anyone who isn't already a cultist how inherently dangerous he is.

