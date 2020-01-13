Trump is of two minds on a Senate trial—two warring, take no prisoners, homicidal minds

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 20:00 Hits: 3

When it comes to the Senate impeachment trial, Donald Trump wants to have it both ways—and one way totally wants to destroy the other way. His first mind is desperate for a clown car of witnesses, but only his witnesses. "I’d like to hear ‘shifty’ Schiff, I’d like to hear Hunter Biden and Joe Biden,” Trump told White House reporters Thursday. But not that John Bolton guy, who knows all the juiciest details of Trump's Ukraine extortion. “When we start allowing national security advisers to just go up and say whatever they want to say, we can’t do that,” Trump also imparted Thursday. Sorry, Democrats, no witnesses for you!

On Sunday, Trump reiterated his call for witnesses, adding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to his wish list. "Why did Nervous Nancy allow corrupt politician Shifty Schiff to lie before Congress? He must be a Witness, and so should she!" he tweeted. "Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong?"

But after Trump floated those gems late Sunday morning, someone must have gotten on the hotline to him and informed Trump that he didn't have a chance in hell of getting the witnesses he wanted, but Democrats did.

Er ... scratch all that witness stuff I said several hours ago. “Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, ‘no pressure’ Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have,” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon, endorsing instead a quick Senate dismissal without any trial whatsoever. “I agree!”

Forget witnesses! Dismissal or bust! Trump retweeted his Sunday dismissal tweet again Monday, just to be clear he was still in agreement with the dismissal faction of his brain.

But regardless of which Trump faction finally wins this battle of the daft, Trump will remain impeached forever, as Pelosi pointed out on Sunday. "This president is impeached for life, regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell," Pelosi told ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

In case you want to watch Pelosi say it.

PELOSI: "This president is impeached for life, regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell." pic.twitter.com/0D2vCvqBDV January 12, 2020

