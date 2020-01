Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 00:47 Hits: 2

Timothy Caulfield, University of Alberta Last week, Netflix dropped the trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow’s new show The Goop Lab. It is a six-episode docuseries launching on Jan. 24 that, according…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/gwyneth-paltrows-new-goop-lab-on-netflix-is-a-sleazy-infomercial-for-her-pseudoscience-empire/