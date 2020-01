Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 06:52 Hits: 3

The meeting between Fayez al-Sarraj and Khalifa Haftar follows a ceasefire implemented over the weekend. If signed, the pact would end nine months of fighting in the North African country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/libyan-rivals-to-sign-ceasefire-deal-in-moscow/a-51978194?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf