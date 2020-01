Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 08:44 Hits: 4

Germany's foreign minister has travelled to Jordan for talks on de-escalating tensions in the Middle East. As Iraq pushes for troops to leave, Heiko Maas wants clarity about the future of German missions in the region.

