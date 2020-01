Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 04:18 Hits: 4

King Abdullah II of Jordan sat down for an exclusive interview Sunday with FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman to discuss a number of issues including the escalating tensions between Iran and the US, the stalled peace process in Israel and the ongoing conflict in Syria.

