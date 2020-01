Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 07:02 Hits: 3

Both sides in Libya’s conflict – forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar and the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli – have agreed to a ceasefire starting on Sunday.

