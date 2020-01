Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 09:13 Hits: 4

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's police said on Monday officers had not fired at protesters demonstrating over Tehran's admission that it shot down a passenger plane, as video on social media recorded gunshots and pools of blood.

