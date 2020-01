Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 07:43 Hits: 4

The Australian government committed AUS$50 million to an emergency wildlife recovery program on Monday, calling the bushfires crisis engulfing the country "an ecological disaster" that threatens several species, including koalas and rock wallabies.

