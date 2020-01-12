The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Defense Secretary Sparks Doubts About Alleged Threat to Embassies as Poll Shows Americans Disapprove of Trump's Handling of Iran

Category: World Hits: 3

Jessica Corbett, staff writer
As a televised interview with Defense Secretary Mark Esper raised fresh doubts about President Donald Trump's claim that Iran was planning to attack four U.S. embassies, polling released Sunday showed the majority of American adults don't approve of Trump's handling of the crisis with Iran and feel less safe becuase of it.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/12/defense-secretary-sparks-doubts-about-alleged-threat-embassies-poll-shows-americans?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version