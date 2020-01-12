Defense Secretary Sparks Doubts About Alleged Threat to Embassies as Poll Shows Americans Disapprove of Trump's Handling of Iran

As a televised interview with Defense Secretary Mark Esper raised fresh doubts about President Donald Trump's claim that Iran was planning to attack four U.S. embassies, polling released Sunday showed the majority of American adults don't approve of Trump's handling of the crisis with Iran and feel less safe becuase of it.
