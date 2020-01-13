Sunday night owls open thread: Calling liberals traitors isn't playing out so well this time

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 04:00 Hits: 3

Amanda Marcotte at Salon writes—Right-wing hawk attack tactics aren't working this time — and here's why:

This is a game conservatives perfected in the Bush years: Bullying liberals with false accusations of being sympathetic to Islamic terrorism, simply for daring to question the bloodthirsty and provocative approach that Republicans prefer. But, during those bad old days, this outrageous lie tended to get traction, and liberals were often on the defensive, trying haplessly to argue that, no, they don’t love terrorists. This time around, however, the tactic … simply didn’t work. [Rep. Doug] Collins found himself forced to explicitly apologize. There was absolutely no reason to believe his apology, however, as he’s still fundraising off this “Democrats love terrorists” sentiment — and was still making this outrageous claim on Fox News only two hours before his supposed apology. But even the fact that Collins had to pretend to be sorry shows that the current political environment is no longer so friendly to this strategy.

