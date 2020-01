Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 14:03 Hits: 3

President Trump in an early morning tweet on Sunday called on Iranian leaders to halt their crackdown on protesters."To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or impri...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/477870-trump-to-iranian-leaders-do-not-kill-your