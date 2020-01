Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 14:45 Hits: 3

Fox News's Chris Wallace on Sunday grilled White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien on President Trump's claim that the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani to avert an imminent attack on four U.S. embass...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/477873-foxs-wallace-presses-obrien-on-contradiction-between-trump-embassy