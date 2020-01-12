New studies: Increases in complications, costs of pregnancy and childbirth

Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 15:00 Hits: 3

The costs associated with pregnancy and childbirth in the U.S. have skyrocketed over the past 10 years, according to a new analysis by the company Premier reported by Axios. While general rising medical costs obviously contribute to this, the real thrust of the rise in medical costs for mothers is the rise in pregnancy complications. On average, the analysis found that any complications during pregnancy added 20% to 25% to the cost of giving birth, and increased the hospital stays for those new families, increasing the cost still further.

Analyzing data on just under 9 million pregnancies in the U.S. between 2008 and 2018, Premier found that while the need for and use of medical interventions has increased, so too have the costs of those interventions. For example, just between 2015 and 2018, “the average cost to the hospital to perform a vaginal delivery without complications rose nearly 13 percent, while the average cost for a cesarean delivery without complications increased more than 17 percent.”

And another study recently published on the website of health policy journal Health Affairs that found increases in out-of-pocket spending by women already covered under employer-based insurance between 2008 and 2015 shows that just having access to health care isn’t the solution. Having health insurance that doesn’t force women to spend tons of money on copays and deductibles is. This study notes that out-of-pocket spending rose, on average, from $3,069 to $4,569. As researchers explain, the increase in out-of-pocket spending “was largely driven by increased spending among women with deductibles. When we controlled for potential confounders, we found that out-of-pocket spending was higher for lower-income working women in 2008–13, but disparities disappeared in 2014–15 because of a continued rise in spending among higher-income working women.”

The ACA, and more specifically the expansion of Medicaid, did increase the number of pregnancies covered by health insurance. It’s also been shown to have improved the all-around health of both the mothers and babies being covered before, during, and after pregnancy. However, the clawing-back of the expansion, along with the Republican Party’s continued efforts to dismantle the ACA and its scam alternative plans for health coverage, will only hurt new families’ pocketbooks as costs continue to rise, and health outcomes worsen as unhealthy compromises are made in order to afford the miracle of life.

