The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Former Top Bush Official: I Saw the March to War in 2003. I'm Seeing the Same Thing with Iran Now

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg4 wilkerson

We look at the Trump administration’s assassination of Iran’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani with Lawrence Wilkerson, a retired United States Army colonel who served as Secretary of State Colin Powell’s chief of staff from 2002 to 2005. On February 5, 2003, he watched as Powell made the case for war in a speech to the United Nations. He has since become an outspoken critic of U.S. intervention in the Middle East. In 2018, Wilkerson wrote an article for The New York Times titled “I Helped Sell the False Choice of War Once. It’s Happening Again.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/6/lawrence_wilkerson_iraq_war_soleimani_assassination

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version