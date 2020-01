Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 01:39 Hits: 2

Robert Abela will be sworn in on Monday. Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was forced to resign over a probe into the murder of an investigative journalist.

