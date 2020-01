Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 06:15 Hits: 2

Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier on Sunday after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's downfall over the murder of an investigative journalist.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200112-malta-s-labour-party-elects-abela-succeed-pm-muscat-wake-journalist-murder-probe