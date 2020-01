Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 09:47 Hits: 2

Wuhan, the Chinese city known as the home of a new virus that has sickened dozens, killed one man and sparked international concern, is not an obvious holiday destination.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-wuhan-virus-pneumonia-outbreak-residents-not-worried-12256282