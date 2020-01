Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 10:01 Hits: 2

BRUSSELS: The EU's diplomatic chief criticised Iran on Sunday (Jan 12) for briefly detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, calling for "de-escalation". Iranian authorities held ambassador Rob Macaire at a student protest to pay tribute to those killed when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-urges-de-escalation-after-iran-holds-uk-envoy-12256316