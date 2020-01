Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 00:01 Hits: 3

U.S. troops at the al-Asad airbase in Iraq were aware that an attack by the Iranians was coming hours before missiles struck on Wednesday, allowing them to flee the site, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/477851-us-troops-knew-about-attack-on-al-asad-airbase