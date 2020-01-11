Saturday snippets: Extremists call for killing Mich. Dems; court side-eyes abstinence-only funding

Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 20:00 Hits: 5

• Sketchy grifter Alex Jones and Murdoch media push debunked conspiracy theories about Australian fires: Two of the biggest of these were claims that most of the fires were started by arsonists (some of them supposedly climate activists) and worsened by the Green Party’s alleged attempts to stop controlled burns to manage fires. These assertions were shot down by law enforcement and firefighters. An analysis by Timothy Graham of the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) concluded lotsa bots were involved in spreading these lies on social media. He said he is confident it was an organized disinformation scheme.

• Fair Count seeks to find census jobs for Georgians:The organization—founded by Stacy Abrams, the Democrat and former state lawmaker who, in a race plagued by voter suppression, lost her 2018 campaign to beat Republican Brian Kemp for the Georgia governorship—is sponsoring two “Faith Days of Action for Census Jobs” today and Sunday to promote awareness of the census and spur Georgians to apply for census jobs in their communities. Said Shun Tucker-Allen, Fair Count’s Faith Coordinator: “We are thrilled to partner with the Census Bureau to make sure that these congregations and the surrounding communities are prepared to respond to the census on April first. It is imperative that Georgians understand the decade of consequences that will follow if their communities are undercounted.”

• Trumpers on anti-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Facebook page call for violence against Michigan Democrats: Steve Nealing at the Detroit Metro Times wrote Friday that the Facebook “site devolved into a vile platform that promoted violence against Democrats and Muslims and churned out degrading comments about women.” Deactivated by one of its founders after the newspaper asked questions about it, the public group, “People vs Gov. Gretchen Whitmer,” had attracted 9,000 users who included elected officials, law enforcement officers, at least three GOP political candidates, militia members, and “garden variety trolls.” Before it was shuttered, there were hundreds of daily comments, many of them rancid attacks on Whitmer, U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Elissa Slotkin and American Muslims. Among the comments about Tlaib: “She needs a bullet between her eyes,” wrote Spencer Hayward. “How many teeth you figure you could knock out with one swipe with a baseball bat,” wrote Carl Wilhelm Sr. Mike Nixon suggested, “set that bitch on fire.” The worst, however, came from Michael Buschert, who on Wednesday posted: “I hope someone is waiting for her a few hundred yards away with a scope ready to make that pink mist spray from her skull.” When the reporter shared that comment with his employer, Pleasant Moose Lodge in Newberry, she fired him. “I have relieved Mr. Buschert from his employment, as of this morning,” Debra Singleton, the lodge’s general manager, told Metro Times on Thursday. “Thank you again for bringing this to our attention.” Buschert, like so many right-wing garbage-mouths, may be just another armchair soldier amid the hordes of social media militia playing pretend to juice up like-minded people. But threats like Buschert’s deserve a visit from the cops. Most of these degenerates will never budge from noxious chatter to murder, but it only takes one.

MIDDAY TWEET

ObamaÃ¢Â€Â™s tan suit was a three-day news event https://t.co/PdctRmNBFs January 11, 2020

• Ninth Circuit Court says Trump regime’s funding for teen pregnancy program must be based on actual evidence, something it says abstinence-only programs fail to provide.

• Dixville Notch barely keeps its first-to-vote status: The tiny New Hampshire community has a 60-year tradition of being the first to vote in presidential primaries and the general election. But this year, one of the hamlet’s five residents moved away, and he was the official who handled the election. Unless a fifth person could be found, Dixville Notch would have had to find a nearby muncipality in which to cast its ballots. But a resident of Maine has come to the rescue. He’s multimillionaire Les Otten, who used to be CEO of American Skiing Co., has been a minority partner in major league baseball, came in second of seven candidates running in Maine’s 2010 Republican gubernatorial race, and in 2016 bought a closed resort in Dixville Notch that he plans to redevelop. With him filling the vacant selectman slot, the hamlet can maintain its status as first, even though two other nearby communities also vote just after midnight while most places wait until the sun comes up.

• Sunrise activists endorse Bernie Sanders: In a vote Thursday, 76% of the members of Sunrise, the youthful climate activist group pushing a Green New Deal, endorsed Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination for president. How many volunteers that may bring to the Vermont senator’s campaign is unknown, but Sunrise has about 10,000 members in 300 chapters nationwide.

[Elizabeth] Warren stands to lose the most from Sunrise's endorsement of Sanders. Garnering about 17% of the group's vote, she still earned warm words from Sunrise, which said its endorsement was an affirmation of Sanders rather than a rebuke of her. They both get high marks on Sunrise's political scorecard; Sanders gets 181 and Warren is 171, compared with 75 for [Joe] Biden.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1910838