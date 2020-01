Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 14:25 Hits: 2

Pornography has existed throughout recorded history, transforming with the introduction of each new medium. Hundreds of sexually explicit frescoes and sculptures were found in the Mount Vesuvius ruins of Pompeii.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/heres-how-watching-pornography-rewires-your-brain-to-a-more-juvenile-state-study/