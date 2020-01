Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 12:23 Hits: 2

Tsai Ing-wen has won with a 57% share of the vote and her main rival, the pro-China Han Kuo-yu, admitted defeat. In a thinly veiled criticism of Beijing she said: "I'm sure our friends in Hong Kong will be happy."

