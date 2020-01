Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 17:02 Hits: 3

Following the death of the Middle East's longest-ruling monarch, the leader's cousin will take up the mantle. The new sultan will try to diversify Oman away from oil and maintain his predecessor's neutral foreign policy.

