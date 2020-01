Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 16:35 Hits: 3

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe offered a major concession to unions contesting his government's overhaul of the pension system on Saturday, in a move aimed at ending strikes that are now in their fifth week.

