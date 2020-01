Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 18:57 Hits: 5

KIEV (Reuters) - The findings by Ukrainian experts in Iran meant that the truth about the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane could not be concealed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address on Saturday.

