Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 15:20 Hits: 2

TEHRAN: The Iranian missile operator who shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet was acting alone when he opened fire because of a communications breakdown, a Revolutionary Guards commander said on Saturday (Jan 11). The operator had mistaken the Boeing 737 for a "cruise missile" and only had 10 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-missile-operator-who-downed-jet-acted-alone-guards-12255012