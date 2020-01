Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 16:46 Hits: 5

Hundreds of Polish judges dressed in formal black robes marched in Warsaw on Saturday to protest a draft law aimed at punishing justices who question the government's controversial court reforms.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-judges-join-polish-colleagues-to-protest--muzzle-law---12255124