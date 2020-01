Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 18:21 Hits: 3

The United States congratulated Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen for her re-election Saturday, hailing it as a demonstration of the self-ruled island's "robust democratic system."

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-hails-taiwan-leader-s-re-election---robust--democracy-12255064