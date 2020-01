Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 18:46 Hits: 4

TEHRAN: Iran said on Saturday (Jan 11) it "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard, in an abrupt about-turn after initially denying Western claims it was struck by a missile. President Hassan Rouhani said a military probe into the tragedy had found ...

