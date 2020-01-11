The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Common Dreams Mourns Passing of Longtime Contributor and Climate Activist John Atcheson

Category: World Hits: 3

Jon Queally, staff writer
"We can leave a legacy of a world in which hope flourishes and dreams prosper, or we can leave a legacy in which hopes are diminished and most dreams are nightmares," Atcheson once wrote. "Those are now our choices. Our only choices."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/11/common-dreams-mourns-passing-longtime-contributor-and-climate-activist-john-atcheson?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version