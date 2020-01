Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 01:09 Hits: 2

The U.S. assassination of General Qassem Soleimani has not yet plunged us into a full-scale war with Iran thanks to the Iranian government’s measured response, which demonstrated its capabilities without…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/here-are-10-ways-trumps-actions-against-iran-hurt-americans-and-the-region/