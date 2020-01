Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 01:05 Hits: 2

As Taiwan conducts a crucial vote on January 11, questions over Taiwanese sovereignty and the self-ruled island's relationship with Beijing dominate political discussions in the capital, Taipei. William Yang reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-looms-over-taiwan-election/a-51940080?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf