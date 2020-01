Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 03:10 Hits: 2

Health authorities have identified a new coronavirus behind the death of one man and dozens of others falling ill. Initial indications suggest there is no human-to-human transmission of the pneumonia-like virus.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-one-dead-from-mysterious-new-virus-dozens-sick/a-51961831?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf