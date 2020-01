Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 05:28 Hits: 2

Daniela Lourdes Falanga, her family's first male heir, was expected to follow the path of her mafia boss father. She overcame a brutal Naples childhood to become a prominent transgender rights activist.

