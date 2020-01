Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 04:48 Hits: 4

Haitham bin Tariq, Oman's culture minister and the 65-year-old cousin of late Sultan Qaboos, has been sworn in as the new royal ruler, the government said Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200111-sultan-qaboos-of-oman-dies-aged-79