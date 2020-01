Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 09:22 Hits: 4

KIEV (Reuters) - A statement by Iran saying it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane confirms one of the working theories of the Ukrainian state security service (SBU) on what caused the crash, SBU chief Ivan Bakanov said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/11/ukraine-says-iran-statement-confirms-its-suspicions-on-plane-crash