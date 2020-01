Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 08:19 Hits: 2

Haitham bin Tariq, Oman's culture minister and the 65-year-old cousin of late Sultan Qaboos, has been sworn in as the new royal ruler, the government said Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cousin-of-late-oman-sultan-sworn-in-as-new-ruler-12254394