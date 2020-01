Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 04:18 Hits: 5

Iran said Saturday, local time, that it "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian jet over Tehran earlier this week that left all 176 onboard dead.The ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/477811-iran-admits-it-unintentionally-shot-down