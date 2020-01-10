In latest installment of 'Susan Collins is concerned,' she says she wants impeachment witnesses

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 20:30 Hits: 3

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is Susan Collinsing again, big time, telling the Bangor Daily News that she's hard at work with "a fairly small group" of Republican senators to secure witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Right. Probably a small enough group to make sure Majority Leader Mitch McConnell still has 51 votes to hold his sham hearing with no witnesses. Chances are very good that she plotted this out with McConnell, getting his permission to say she was doing this in the press back home. Because Collins doesn't make a move anymore without Mitch. Remember how she made him promise that he would hold a vote on her healthcare bill in return for her support on the GOP tax scam? Remember the subsequent vote on her healthcare bill? Oh, right. There wasn't one.

She says that "we should be completely open to calling witnesses." Remember when she wanted to hear from Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault? And how she said she would wait to make her decision on how to vote on Kavanaugh until after hearing that testimony? And how after that she not so subtly suggested that Blasey Ford was delusional in believing Kavanaugh attacked her, and so had no problem at all voting for the would-be rapist. That's how much she cares about witnesses.

So when she says about impeachment, "I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement on how to proceed with the trial that will allow the opportunity for both the House and the president's counsel [to call witnesses] if they choose to do so," know that she is lying.

Collins has chosen her side, and it's not Maine any more. Please give $1 to help Democrats in each of these crucial Senate races, but especially the one in Maine!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1910693