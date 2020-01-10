Category: World Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 18:50 Hits: 5

Rep. Adam Schiff has a reminder for Moscow Mitch McConnell of 2020 on what Mitch McConnell of 1999 had to say about how to conduct an impeachment trial in the Senate:

There have been 15 impeachments in the history of this country. Two of them were cut short by resignations, and the other 13 impeachments, there were witnesses. It is not unusual to have a witness in a trial. It is certainly not unusual to have a witness in an impeachment trial. […] The House managers have only asked for three witnesses, I think that's pretty modest.

Schiff blasted out the video of McConnell spouting these principles to Larry King back in the day. "A Senate trial should be like any other trial. Senators should hear from witnesses. Senators should see the documents," he wrote, concluding "Once upon a time, Mitch McConnell felt the same."

Thus far, McConnell has been immune to criticism of his absolutely brazen hypocrisy in, well, everything. Protecting Donald Trump, objectively the most unqualified and dangerous criminal to occupy the Oval Office, might finally be the thing that breaks through the Teflon. It might be enough to finally make Kentucky boot him in 2020. At the very least, it should be enough to take down some of the 2020 Republicans who are enabling him: Susan Collins, Cory Gardner, Martha McSally, Joni Ernst, and Thom Tillis among others. That's a fight worth focusing on.

