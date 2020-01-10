Trump regime decides to occupy Iraq

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 19:25 Hits: 5

Iraq wants the United States out of the country. With Donald Trump’s bone-headed, impulsive, and idiotic decision to assassinate Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, he has given Iran what it’s always wanted—the removal of American troops near its border.

The U.S. appeared willing to comply, but whether its “oops!” letter was a mistake, or whether it was vetoed by the administration, the Trump regime is digging in its heels. And it’s doing so in the most belligerent way possible, of course. Calling the U.S. presence “a force for good,” a State Department spokesperson said, “At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership – not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East."

Sorry, Iraq: You don’t get to decide for yourself what those foreign troops on your soil can or can’t do. They’re good, even when they’re assassinating foreign dignitaries!

Of course, there wouldn’t be a need to “recommit to our strategic partnership” if we didn’t have a regime intent on destroying every foreign alliance and relationship save the one with Russia’s Vladimir Putin—the only one that matters to Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. But anything else?

Step aside, “strategic partner,” and meet your new hostile occupying force.

America is now a rogue nation.

